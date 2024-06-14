Bad Bunny concert targeted by a Mass Shooter!

Oscar presenters LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on February 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images)

As an avid concert go-er, this news headline hit me like a ton of bricks. When Bad Bunny graced Miami with his “Most Wanted Tour” in May, the last thing on my mind was the possibility of a tragic incident unfolding at the Kaseya Center. Yet, in today’s unpredictable world, it’s a harsh reminder that anything can happen, even in the midst of what should be moments of joy and celebration.

A 58-year-old Arizona man by the name of Mark Adams Prieto was indicted earlier this week, after he was arrested last month over plotting to stage a mass shooting at a Bad Bunny concert in Atlanta.

According to sources, the man in question, allegedly stashed guns near the concert to carry out the shooting and incite a race war.



