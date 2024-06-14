Bad Bunny concert targeted by a Mass Shooter!

Oscar presenters LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on February 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images)

By Martica Lopez

As an avid concert go-er, this news headline hit me like a ton of bricks. When Bad Bunny graced Miami with his “Most Wanted Tour” in May, the last thing on my mind was the possibility of a tragic incident unfolding at the Kaseya Center. Yet, in today’s unpredictable world, it’s a harsh reminder that anything can happen, even in the midst of what should be moments of joy and celebration.

A 58-year-old Arizona man by the name of Mark Adams Prieto was indicted earlier this week, after he was arrested last month over plotting to stage a mass shooting at a Bad Bunny concert in Atlanta.

According to sources, the man in question, allegedly stashed guns near the concert to carry out the shooting and incite a race war.

Find out more here!


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!