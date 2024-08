Oscar presenters LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 23: Bad Bunny performs during a stop of the Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on February 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) (David Becker/Getty Images)

Looks like Bad Bunny has broken yet another record. According to Rimas Entertainment, Bad Bunny’s record label, he has become the number one artist with the most views in the history of YouTube.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has 14 music videos that have surpassed the one billion view mark on Youtube and three of those videos have also surpassed two billion views.