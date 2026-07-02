Bad Bunny Honored With Wax Statue at Paris’ Grévin Museum

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Bad Bunny has another reason to celebrate while on the European leg of his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

The Puerto Rican superstar was honored with his own wax statue at the Grévin Museum in Paris, one of France’s most famous museums known for its lifelike celebrity figures. The unveiling comes as Benito performs three sold out shows in France, including one at Orange Vélodrome in Marseille and two at Paris La Défense Arena.

The display recreates the iconic Debí Tirar Más Fotos backdrop, complete with the now famous white plastic chair. One of the coolest details is that Bad Bunny never posed for the artists. Instead, they used hundreds of photos and videos to recreate everything from his tattoos and facial features to his hairstyle, jewelry, and outfit.

Of course, fans are already debating whether the wax figure actually looks like him.

So… what do you think? Did they nail it, or does it need a few more touch ups?