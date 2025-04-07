Bad Bunny just took over NPR's Tiny Desk!

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Bad Bunny looks on during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Listen… when Bad Bunny shows up at NPR, you know it’s not going to be your typical Tiny Desk concert. Three months after dropping his album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Benito pulled up with seven live musicians — cuatros, congas, and all — and turned a quiet office into a full-blown Puerto Rican vibe fest.

He opened with “Pitorro de Coco,” the kind of track that makes you wish it was Christmas in July. Then he performed a reimagined version of “Voy A Llevarte Pa PR,” giving it a new, saucy rhythm that made you want to book a flight and never come back. That was followed by a stripped-down, bolero-inspired take on “Kloufrens” that hit all the emotional notes — soft, smooth, and perfectly dramatic.

But the most intimate moment? “Lo Que Le Pasó A Hawaii.” Benito shared that the song came to him in a dream — literally woke him up — and he couldn’t fall asleep again until he finished writing it. That kind of raw creativity? You could feel it in every lyric.

No dancers, no pyro — just live instruments, soulful vocals, and Benito bringing the island to the office. If this Tiny Desk was the appetizer, then his 30-night residency in Puerto Rico this summer? That’s the full feast.



