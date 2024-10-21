Bad Bunny and Messi Team Up For The Ultimate Sneaker Collaboration!

Grammy Awards 2023 show’s biggest moments LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Bad Bunny performs during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

By Martica Lopez

This weekend, Adidas is dropping a collaboration that’s sure to turn heads: the Bad Bunny x Leo Messi x Adidas sneaker collection!

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 26. This limited-edition collection features the classic Gazelle Indoor and the stylish F50 soccer cleat, both glammed up in a stunning gold hue to celebrate Messi’s incredible achievements on the field. And guess what? Both styles feature Messi’s jersey number (10) and signatures from both stars, making these kicks not just shoes, but a piece of sports history.

Bad Bunny himself said it best: “Messi’s last name has become a synonym for greatness.” This collaboration is a dream come true for the artist, who compares his passion for music to Messi’s love for soccer. It’s all about celebrating our cultures and the things we love!

Don’t miss out! You can snag these exclusive kicks through the Adidas Confirmed app and at select Adidas stores, with prices ranging from $180 to $300. Get ready to step up your sneaker game with this incredible collaboration!


