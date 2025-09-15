Bad Bunny Offers Fans One Last Chance to Experience His Historic Puerto Rico Residency

Bad Bunny is giving fans one more chance to catch his “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. He just announced an extra date on September 20 and for those who cannot make it to Puerto Rico, Amazon Music will livestream the concert for free on Prime Video, the Amazon Music app, and Twitch at 8:30 p.m. ET.
I was lucky enough to be at his residency on August 22 and it was unforgettable. My best friend and I dressed up as Oscar, Bad Bunny’s character in Happy Gilmore 2, and people were dancing around us and asking for pictures like we were the show before the show. The concert itself was next level, everything you would expect from Bad Bunny.
This final show is also about giving back. Bad Bunny and Amazon Music are launching programs to support education, technology, farmers, and Puerto Rican owned businesses with global visibility.
Even if you cannot be there in person, you can still be part of this historic moment. Tune in and watch the magic happen.
