Bad Bunny’s $40 Million Lawsuit Heads Back to Court After Puerto Rico Supreme Court Ruling!

Bad Bunny’s $40 million lawsuit isn’t over yet.
The Puerto Rico Supreme Court ruled that part of the lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, attorney Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, can move forward, while other claims were dismissed.
The lawsuit centers on the now-famous “Bad Bunny, baby” tag. The Court ruled that the phrase itself isn’t legally protected because it’s too short and not original enough. However, it also found that Carliz presented enough facts to continue arguing that her vocal performance could be protected under Puerto Rico’s Moral Rights Law and that her voice may have been used commercially without her permission.
The ruling doesn’t mean Carliz won the case. Instead, it sends part of the lawsuit back to the trial court, where both sides will present evidence before a judge decides whether her rights were violated.
Meanwhile, the Court dismissed claims related to the 2016 song “Pa Ti” because they were filed after the legal deadline, and it also upheld the dismissal of the claims against Bad Bunny’s manager, Noah Assad, personally.
What do you think? Is Bad Bunny in the right, or does Carliz have a valid case? If she wins, how much do you think she should be awarded?
@marthamarialopeztv Bad Bunny is heading back to court after the Puerto Rico Supreme Court revived part of the $40 million lawsuit filed by his ex over the iconic “Bad Bunny, baby” tag. Who do you think is in the right: Bad Bunny or Carliz? If Carliz wins, how much do you think she should be awarded? And do you think someone should have legal rights over their voice, even if they don’t own the words they’re saying? Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below and, as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos. #BadBunny #Lawsuit #PuertoRico #Reggaeton #badbunnybaby @Bad Bunny ♬ original sound - Martica | Reporter & Music Pro