Bad Bunny’s $40 Million Lawsuit Heads Back to Court After Puerto Rico Supreme Court Ruling!

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Bad Bunny’s $40 million lawsuit isn’t over yet.

The Puerto Rico Supreme Court ruled that part of the lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend, attorney Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, can move forward, while other claims were dismissed.

The lawsuit centers on the now-famous “Bad Bunny, baby” tag. The Court ruled that the phrase itself isn’t legally protected because it’s too short and not original enough. However, it also found that Carliz presented enough facts to continue arguing that her vocal performance could be protected under Puerto Rico’s Moral Rights Law and that her voice may have been used commercially without her permission.

The ruling doesn’t mean Carliz won the case. Instead, it sends part of the lawsuit back to the trial court, where both sides will present evidence before a judge decides whether her rights were violated.

Meanwhile, the Court dismissed claims related to the 2016 song “Pa Ti” because they were filed after the legal deadline, and it also upheld the dismissal of the claims against Bad Bunny’s manager, Noah Assad, personally.

What do you think? Is Bad Bunny in the right, or does Carliz have a valid case? If she wins, how much do you think she should be awarded?