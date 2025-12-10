Bad Bunny’s Mystery Box Unboxing with Martica Lopez!

If you have been part of the Benito universe for a while, you already know that the mystery box is one of the most sought after items he releases every year. These boxes are sold through his official merch store, and each tier comes with a different price point. What makes them exciting is that every box includes a mix of exclusive or themed collectibles, and this year’s edition features items from his residency in Puerto Rico. For fans, that alone makes it worth the wait.

I finally received mine in the mail, and I wanted to unbox it with you because the excitement is real the moment you pull the tab on that box. Inside you can find apparel, accessories, and even figurines like El Sapo Concho. Every item feels intentional and tied to the era he is in right now. My box did not disappoint, and I am genuinely happy with everything that came inside.

These mystery boxes have become a tradition that brings fans together, because no two boxes are exactly the same. It is part surprise, part nostalgia, and part celebration of everything Bad Bunny has created over the years.

If you purchased a mystery box this year, I want to know what you got. Which tier did you choose, and what items were inside when yours arrived? Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below, and as always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.