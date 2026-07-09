Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Breaks Emmy Nomination Record!

Bad Bunny is making history once again.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show earned nine Primetime Emmy nominations, making it the most Emmy nominated Super Bowl halftime show in history. The previous record belonged to Lady Gaga’s 2017 halftime show, which received six nominations.

Bad Bunny is also nominated as one of the show’s producers, recognizing the creative vision he helped bring to life. From the choreography and storytelling to the many nods to Puerto Rico inspired by Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the performance brought Puerto Rico to one of the biggest stages in the world. Lady Gaga’s appearance reflected the admiration she and Bad Bunny have openly shared for each other’s artistry, while Ricky Martin’s appearance served as a reminder that artists like him helped pave the way for Latin stars like Bad Bunny to achieve global success.

Now, here’s what could make this even bigger. Only one Super Bowl halftime show has ever won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). That honor went to the iconic 2022 performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent. That same halftime show also won Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, making it the first Super Bowl halftime show to earn two Primetime Emmys.

If Bad Bunny wins Outstanding Variety Special (Live), his halftime show will become only the second in Super Bowl history to receive that honor.

Do you think Bad Bunny’s halftime show deserves all nine nominations? Where would you rank it among your favorite Super Bowl halftime shows of all time?

Let me know in the comments below!