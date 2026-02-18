The Bagel Shop From Seinfeld Is Finally Opening In Miami And Yes They’re Shipping The Water

Assorted variety of different flavored freshly baked bagels in a full frame background on burlap viewed from above in an abstract pattern
National Bagel Day FILE PHOTO: National Bagel Day will see deals and freebies. (Ozgur Coskun/Ozgur Coskun - stock.adobe.com)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

H&H Bagels is opening its first Miami location on February 19 at Suniland Shopping Center in Pinecrest. The iconic Upper West Side shop, famously featured in Seinfeld, has had Miami fans waiting nearly two years.

And for the tap water skeptics, relax. The dough is made and kettle boiled in New York City, then par baked and shipped to Pinecrest, where it is finished in specialized ovens. The goal is to keep that signature chewy crust that made the brand legendary.

The menu sticks to the classics like Nova Salmon with the Works, bacon egg and cheese, and a Spicy Sausage Egg and Cheese. There is also an Avocado Deluxe for the modern crowd.

If Boca’s 5 a.m. lines were any clue, expect a wait. New York bagel energy is officially coming to Pinecrest.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need