The Bagel Shop From Seinfeld Is Finally Opening In Miami And Yes They’re Shipping The Water

H&H Bagels is opening its first Miami location on February 19 at Suniland Shopping Center in Pinecrest. The iconic Upper West Side shop, famously featured in Seinfeld, has had Miami fans waiting nearly two years.

And for the tap water skeptics, relax. The dough is made and kettle boiled in New York City, then par baked and shipped to Pinecrest, where it is finished in specialized ovens. The goal is to keep that signature chewy crust that made the brand legendary.

The menu sticks to the classics like Nova Salmon with the Works, bacon egg and cheese, and a Spicy Sausage Egg and Cheese. There is also an Avocado Deluxe for the modern crowd.

If Boca’s 5 a.m. lines were any clue, expect a wait. New York bagel energy is officially coming to Pinecrest.