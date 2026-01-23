Benson Boone and Ben Stiller Team Up for Instacart’s Retro Super Bowl Teaser

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Benson Boone performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Benson Boone and Ben Stiller are an unexpected duo in Instacart’s latest Super Bowl tease... and that’s exactly the point.

Ahead of the Big Game, Instacart dropped two preview clips on Thursday (Jan. 22) featuring the pair as a dramatic European sibling music act. Decked out in shiny green, ’70s-style stage outfits with massive shoulder pads and heavy accents, Boone and Stiller lean hard into the absurd.

The videos center on an a cappella song about Instacart that quickly derails into sibling-style bickering, sparked by Boone’s allegedly pitchy harmony. The result is a playful, over-the-top preview that hints the delivery service is going big — and weird — for Super Bowl Sunday.