Benson Boone and Ben Stiller Team Up for Instacart’s Retro Super Bowl Teaser

2025 American Music Awards - Show LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Benson Boone performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Benson Boone and Ben Stiller are an unexpected duo in Instacart’s latest Super Bowl tease... and that’s exactly the point.

Ahead of the Big Game, Instacart dropped two preview clips on Thursday (Jan. 22) featuring the pair as a dramatic European sibling music act. Decked out in shiny green, ’70s-style stage outfits with massive shoulder pads and heavy accents, Boone and Stiller lean hard into the absurd.

The videos center on an a cappella song about Instacart that quickly derails into sibling-style bickering, sparked by Boone’s allegedly pitchy harmony. The result is a playful, over-the-top preview that hints the delivery service is going big — and weird — for Super Bowl Sunday.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need