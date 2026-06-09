The Berry Farm Turns Saturday Nights into a Dance Party!

Can’t decide between line dancing and perreo? At The Berry Farm, you don’t have to.

Every Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., guests can choose between two dance floors. One keeps the Latin hits flowing with salsa, bachata, merengue, reggaeton, and throwbacks, while the other is dedicated to line dancing with beginner friendly instruction.

Located in The Redlands, The Berry Farm is known for its seasonal events and family friendly atmosphere. During the summer, the property transforms into an outdoor Saturday night hangout complete with music, food, desserts, and drinks.

Admission is $10 for guests 21 and older and $15 for guests 20 and younger. Beer, wine, and cocktails are available for purchase for those 21 and older through Beat Culture Brewery.

The event takes place rain or shine, so whether you’re showing up in cowboy boots or dancing shoes, this might just be one of the most unique Saturday night plans in South Florida.