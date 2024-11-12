Beware of Phone Scams Targeting Miami-Dade Dog Owners

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Miami-Dade County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a new phone scam aimed at local dog owners. Scammers are posing as Animal Services representatives, calling to claim that residents have “past-due” pet citations needing immediate payment. The calls request credit card information, pressing owners to pay over the phone.

Although the caller ID may appear as Animal Services from (305) 884-1101, officials confirm these calls are fake. Miami-Dade Animal Services clarifies that while it issues citations for county pet regulations, it never collects payments by phone or contacts residents directly about citation payments.

All credit card payments must be made in person at Animal Services. Residents should verify any citation by visiting the online portal or calling 786-469-2900. For more information on pet citations, visit MiamiDade.Gov/Animals. Stay alert and safeguard your information.

