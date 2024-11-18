Beyoncé to Headline NFL Christmas Gameday Halftime Show on Netflix

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

By Martica Lopez

Christmas just got a whole lot more exciting! Beyoncé will headline the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show on Netflix, performing live on December 25th during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game at 4:30 PM ET. This will be the first live performance of songs from her ‘Cowboy Carter’ album, and we’re expecting nothing short of spectacular.

Netflix is now the global home for NFL’s Christmas Day games, including the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in the day. Whether you’re watching for the football or here for Queen B, this Christmas Day is shaping up to be a new holiday tradition!

