Beyoncé Just Took Over Ulta—And the Beyhive Is Losing It

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Beyoncé just dropped a beauty bomb, and the Beyhive is buzzing louder than ever. Her haircare line, Cécred, has officially launched in over 1,400 Ulta Beauty stores and online—marking Ulta’s biggest exclusive hair launch ever.

Queen Bey herself looked flawless at the L.A. launch party, dressed head-to-toe in angelic white with her signature blonde waves on full display. But this is more than a product drop—it’s a full experience.

Ulta salons nationwide will now offer exclusive Cécred treatments like the Scalp Revival, Protein Bounceback, and Hydration & Repair. Bonus? Over 7,000 stylists have been trained to deliver Beyoncé-level haircare.

And it doesn’t stop there. Starting May 18, Cécred Sundays will roll out in select salons—complete with self-care vibes and a free mini Temple Oud candle.

Basically? Ulta just became the House of Bey.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

