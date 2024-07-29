Bob The Cap Catcher: The Glorious, Heroic, Speedo-Dressed Man of The Olympics

Paris Olympics Swimming Gold medalist, Torri Huske, left, of the United States, walks with silver medalist, Gretchen Walsh, of the United States, after the women's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Martin Meissner/AP)

He’s may not be the hero we asked for, but he’s the hero we NEED for this Olympic Games!

The crowd erupted in excitement at Paris’ La Defense Arena as a familiar figure made his way past the towering athletes on the pool deck. There, amidst the high-stakes world of competitive swimming, a new hero emerged. Dressed in a floral Speedo, he wasn’t an Olympian or a world record holder—he was “Bob the Cap Catcher.”

The story begins during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke heats, a moment of intense anticipation. Just as the swimmers were preparing for their race, an unexpected hiccup threatened to derail the proceedings. The race’s starter, with an eagle eye for detail, spotted a problem: one of U.S. swimmer Emma Weber’s swim caps had inadvertently found its way into the pool.