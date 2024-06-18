Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship and Come to Party in Miami

Miami is the spot to PARTY!

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprays champagne while celebrating after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP) (Elsa/AP)

By Ian James

Last Night the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks to win their 18th NBA Championship! What do you do after you win? Go to Disney? Nope! You take a flight to Miami to party until the parade.

They were so confident last night in Game 5 that they wrote on the white board in the locker room “Flight to Miami at Noon”!

Has anyone seen any Celtics grabbing a Pub Sub or poppin’ bottles at E11even?

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

