Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship and Come to Party in Miami

Last Night the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks to win their 18th NBA Championship! What do you do after you win? Go to Disney? Nope! You take a flight to Miami to party until the parade.
They were so confident last night in Game 5 that they wrote on the white board in the locker room “Flight to Miami at Noon”!
Has anyone seen any Celtics grabbing a Pub Sub or poppin’ bottles at E11even?
#Celtics are headed to Miami for a few days to party. Parade is expected to be this Friday. #NBAFinals— gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 18, 2024