Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship and Come to Party in Miami

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprays champagne while celebrating after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals Monday, June 17, 2024, in Boston. (Elsa/Pool Photo via AP) (Elsa/AP)

Last Night the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks to win their 18th NBA Championship! What do you do after you win? Go to Disney? Nope! You take a flight to Miami to party until the parade.

They were so confident last night in Game 5 that they wrote on the white board in the locker room “Flight to Miami at Noon”!

Has anyone seen any Celtics grabbing a Pub Sub or poppin’ bottles at E11even?