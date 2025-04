A small plane crashed this morning shortly after taking off from Boca Raton Airport. The Cessna 310 was headed to Tallahassee when it went down near I-95 and North Military Trail, hitting a vehicle and catching fire.

Three people were on board. No word yet on their condition, but the person in the vehicle was not hurt.

Expect major traffic delays—parts of Military Trail, Glades Road, and the I-95 overpass are shut down. Tri-Rail is also paused between Boca and Deerfield, with buses stepping in.

