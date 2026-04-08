Brickell Key Closures Ahead of Mandarin Oriental Implosion This Sunday!

If you are planning to be anywhere near Brickell this Sunday, especially Brickell Key, plan ahead.

The Mandarin Oriental is set to be demolished in what is being called the largest implosion in Miami in more than a decade. Because of that, an 800 foot exclusion zone will go into effect at 7:30 a.m., covering nearby buildings on the island.

If you are in that zone, you will need to stay indoors until the dust clears. There is no mandatory evacuation, but if you want to leave, you must do so before 7 a.m. After that, traffic onto Brickell Key will be shut down.

Officials expect roads to reopen around 1:30 p.m., as long as everything stays on schedule.

Bottom line, if you have plans in Brickell Sunday morning, give yourself extra time or avoid the area altogether.