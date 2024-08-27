Broward County Animal Care Offering Free Pet Care

If you’re a pet parent juggling the rising costs of pet care, Broward County Animal Care has your back with free Pet Care Clinics this August! They’re offering essentials like rabies vaccines, no-cost microchipping, and more to keep your fur babies healthy without breaking the bank. The clinics are happening tomorrow August 28th at the Tyrone Bryant Library in Fort Lauderdale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the Carver Ranches Library in West Park from noon to 4 p.m. Spots are limited, so it’s a good idea to pre-register, though walk-ins are welcome if space allows. Head to Broward County’s website or call (954) 357-9567 for details. Don’t miss out—your pet’s health is worth it!