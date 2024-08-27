Broward County Animal Care Offering Free Pet Care

Grab your fur babies!

Summer Bash Adoption Broward County Animal Care 7.27.24

By Ian James

If you’re a pet parent juggling the rising costs of pet care, Broward County Animal Care has your back with free Pet Care Clinics this August! They’re offering essentials like rabies vaccines, no-cost microchipping, and more to keep your fur babies healthy without breaking the bank. The clinics are happening tomorrow August 28th at the Tyrone Bryant Library in Fort Lauderdale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and at the Carver Ranches Library in West Park from noon to 4 p.m. Spots are limited, so it’s a good idea to pre-register, though walk-ins are welcome if space allows. Head to Broward County’s website or call (954) 357-9567 for details. Don’t miss out—your pet’s health is worth it!

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!