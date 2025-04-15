Broward County Deputy Balances Badge and Boxing in Pursuit of World Title

Elia Carranza isn’t just fighting crime in Broward County—she’s fighting her way to the top of the boxing world. The 34-year-old sheriff’s deputy is also a top-ranked super welterweight boxer, set to headline a title match on April 26 at Miccosukee Casino in Miami.

Carranza trains at her own gym, Level Up Boxing and Fitness in Fort Lauderdale, and is currently ranked in the top three across all major sanctioning bodies. Her next fight? The WBA super welterweight championship.

Known for her relentless discipline and passion for the sport, Carranza is helping redefine what’s possible for women in boxing.

“You don’t have to ask me to give my best—I’m going to give it every day,” she says.

Whether she’s in uniform or gloves, Carranza is proving there’s no limit to what one determined woman can do.