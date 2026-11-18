Broward County Public Schools announced that all schools and district offices will remain closed Wednesday due to inclement weather across the area.

The closure also includes all before- and after-school care programs, extracurricular activities, and district-sponsored events scheduled for the day.

District officials say the decision was made with the safety of students, staff, and families in mind, encouraging everyone to use caution and stay safe as weather conditions continue to impact the area.

The district is continuing to monitor the weather and plans to provide another update later Wednesday regarding whether schools and district offices will reopen Thursday.

Families are encouraged to keep an eye on official Broward County Public Schools communications for the latest information.