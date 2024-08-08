Broward County Public Schools Holding Drive-thru Job Fair

School kicks off Monday in Broward County and their set to hold a drive-thru job fair this Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Jobs include a salary of $18 an hour, enrollment in the Florida Retirement System, free health insurance and paid time off and $1,000 sign-on bonus.

If you’re looking for a job here are the locations for the Drive-thru:

North Terminal: 1751 NW 22nd Ave. Pompano Beach, FL 33069 South Terminal: 900 S. University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 3302

Central Terminal: 3831 NW 10th Ave. Oakland Park, FL 33309 Central West Terminal: 2320 College Ave. Davie, FL 33317