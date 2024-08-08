Broward County Public Schools Holding Drive-thru Job Fair

Looking for a job?

Broward County Public Schools

By Ian James

School kicks off Monday in Broward County and their set to hold a drive-thru job fair this Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 11 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Jobs include a salary of $18 an hour, enrollment in the Florida Retirement System, free health insurance and paid time off and $1,000 sign-on bonus.

If you’re looking for a job here are the locations for the Drive-thru:

North Terminal: 1751 NW 22nd Ave. Pompano Beach, FL 33069 South Terminal: 900 S. University Drive Pembroke Pines, FL 3302

Central Terminal: 3831 NW 10th Ave. Oakland Park, FL 33309 Central West Terminal: 2320 College Ave. Davie, FL 33317

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!