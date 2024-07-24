Broward County Schools bans students from using their phones!

By Martica Lopez

This is going to be a controversial topic for most students but the Broward County School Board voted to restrict cellphone usage for students on campus from the beginning bell to the end bell, starting this upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

The previous year, students were ordered to have their phones silenced or turned off while in class.

Now, students will not be able to use their cellphones even during their “free time,” like in between classes or during their lunch time!

The decision was made unanimously by the school board.

