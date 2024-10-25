Broward Schools will end Winter Break early due to Hurricanes!

Broward students, heads up! Winter break will now end a day earlier. Due to missed school days from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Broward County School Board decided students will return on January 6, 2025 instead of January 7. This change helps the district meet state instructional hour requirements.

The first semester now wraps up on January 9, with a teacher planning day on January 10, giving students that Friday off. Additionally, November 25, 26, and March 31 have been marked as potential makeup days if severe weather causes further closures.

Miami-Dade schools weren’t affected, but for Broward families, these changes are worth noting.