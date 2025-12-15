Broward Students Bring Holiday Cheer to Fort Lauderdale Airport

Travelers passing through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are getting a festive surprise this week as students from more than a dozen Broward County public schools fill the terminals with holiday music.
The performances are part of the airport’s 37th Winter Festival of Music, a tradition that transforms the busy travel hub into a stage for young local talent. Nearly 700 students from 16 Broward schools are participating, performing daily for passengers rushing to and from their holiday destinations.
From choir groups to band ensembles, the student musicians are delivering Christmas classics and seasonal favorites through Friday, helping travelers slow down, smile, and feel a little more holiday cheer on their way home.