Buffalo Wild Wings Will Give Away Free Wings if Team USA Wins the World Cup!

Here’s one more reason to root for Team USA during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Buffalo Wild Wings announced that if the U.S. Men’s National Team wins the World Cup Final on July 19, fans can get six free traditional or boneless wings on Monday, August 3, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time at participating locations. No purchase is necessary.

The offer is part of the restaurant’s World Cup celebration, making the championship even more exciting for soccer fans and wing lovers alike.

So… are you cheering for Team USA, or are you just hoping for the free wings? 🍗⚽