Buffy Is Back With a New Name and No, It’s Not a Reboot

'Buffy' cast members Emma Caulfield, Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Michelle Trachtenberg at the UPN sessions of the Television Critics Association summer press tour at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Pasadena, Ca. 7/16/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Scooby Gang, it’s time to pay attention. The new Buffy series that’s been quietly in the works finally has a name, and it’s officially not a reboot.

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed on the Shut Up Evan with Evan Ross Katz that the project will be called Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale.

According to Gellar, this is a continuation of the Buffy universe, not a sequel and not a reboot. The goal is to explore where Buffy exists in today’s world and what that world looks like with and without her. She emphasized that the title matters because it signals that while Buffy is still at the center, the story is also something new.

Hulu ordered a pilot in 2025, but Gellar says the slow rollout is intentional. She spent years going back and forth with Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao to make sure the story honors the original series.

After years of saying never, Gellar admits she changed her mind. She says she is not trying to top the original, just protect its legacy.

When it’s ready, she promises fans will know it was worth the wait.