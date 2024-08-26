Bye- Bye, Cellphones! Broward's New School Policy Takes Effect!

No service: Cellphones are forbidden at a Fort Worth restaurant. Patrons are given a bag to put the devices into, and they can reclaim it when their meals have ended. (Delmaine Donson/iStock )

By Martica Lopez

Broward County Schools just put a new tech policy into play that’s sure to shake things up. Starting today, all wireless devices—phones, tablets, laptops, AirPods, and smartwatches—are off-limits from the first bell until the end of the school day, including passing periods and lunch. The goal? A distraction-free environment for our kids to focus on their education.

From August 26 onwards, the policy will be enforced strictly, with disciplinary actions for rule-breakers.

Here’s the scoop: Devices can only be used during instructional time if specifically allowed by a teacher. It’s all about helping kids ‘Disconnect to Reconnect’ and boost their learning.

For more details, click here!
