Cabot Butter Recall Issued Over Possible Contamination

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Cabot Creamery has issued a voluntary recall of its 8oz Extra Creamy Premium Butter due to elevated levels of coliform bacteria, which can indicate possible fecal contamination. Nearly 1,700 pounds—189 cases—of the butter are affected, according to the FDA.

The recalled butter has a printed expiration date of 09/09/25, with a code of 072 or 073, and a UPC: 0 78354 62038 0. The product was distributed in Arkansas, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Connecticut.

Coliform bacteria are commonly found in soil, plants, water, and the intestines of humans and animals. While no illnesses have been reported, consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and avoid using the affected product.

If you’ve purchased this butter, discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. For more information, visit Cabot Creamery’s website or contact their customer service.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

