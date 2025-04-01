Caffeinated and Cuffed? How Too Much Coffee Could Land You a DUI

Think a DUI only comes from too many beers? Think again. Texas lawyer Justin Sparks recently explained that driving under the influence isn’t just about alcohol—it can also include caffeine. Yes, your morning coffee addiction could technically get you in trouble.

In a YouTube short, Sparks broke down how anything that makes you an unsafe driver—booze, prescription meds, or even an extreme caffeine buzz—can lead to an arrest.

We’re talking jittery hands, erratic lane changes, and the kind of anxiety that makes you think every car is an undercover cop. Basically, if you down six energy drinks and start driving like you’re in Fast & Furious, the law might have something to say about it.

So, next time you grab that fifth espresso, just remember—caffeine may keep you awake, but it won’t keep you out of jail. 🚔☕