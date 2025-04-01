Caffeinated and Cuffed? How Too Much Coffee Could Land You a DUI

Not sober: A driver in Minnesota blew an almost unheard of .525% during a field sobriety test in Minnesota. (KLH49/iStock )
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Think a DUI only comes from too many beers? Think again. Texas lawyer Justin Sparks recently explained that driving under the influence isn’t just about alcohol—it can also include caffeine. Yes, your morning coffee addiction could technically get you in trouble.

In a YouTube short, Sparks broke down how anything that makes you an unsafe driver—booze, prescription meds, or even an extreme caffeine buzz—can lead to an arrest.

We’re talking jittery hands, erratic lane changes, and the kind of anxiety that makes you think every car is an undercover cop. Basically, if you down six energy drinks and start driving like you’re in Fast & Furious, the law might have something to say about it.

So, next time you grab that fifth espresso, just remember—caffeine may keep you awake, but it won’t keep you out of jail. 🚔☕

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

