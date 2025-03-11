Calle Ocho Festival 2025: A VIP Experience to Remember

This year’s Calle Ocho Festival in Little Havana was nothing short of spectacular, and I had the best seat in the house—backstage! As Miami’s biggest street party took over 15 blocks, the energy was electric with salsa, reggaeton, and incredible live performances.

One of the biggest highlights was seeing the King of Carnaval Miami, Jay Wheeler, rock the stage. Before he performed, I got exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and was there when the Miss Carnaval Miami Court snapped a picture with him after his set—such a magical moment!

The VIP experience was top-notch, with access to front-row seats, private transportation, a VIP lounge, and delicious food from Miami’s best spots. From live music to amazing food and unforgettable moments, Calle Ocho proved once again why it’s Miami’s ultimate celebration.

Can’t wait to do it all again next year—see you at Calle Ocho 2026!