Calle Ocho Festival Brings Culture, Music, and Road Closures to Little Havana

This Sunday, the vibrant Calle Ocho Street Festival will transform Miami’s Little Havana into a lively celebration of Hispanic culture, music, and food. As one of the largest Hispanic cultural events in the nation, the festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., stretching along SW 8th Street from SW 13th Avenue to SW 27th Avenue. With thousands of attendees expected, road closures will begin Saturday, March 8, with SW 22nd Avenue closing at 6 p.m. and eastbound SW 8th Street shutting down at 9 p.m. All roads will reopen by Monday, March 10, at 5 a.m., with detours in place to redirect traffic. Residents in affected areas will have local access only, and Miami Police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic flow. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes, including SW 1st Street, SW 10th Street, Coral Way, SW 6th Street, and West Flagler Street, to avoid congestion. Whether you’re coming for the music, the food, or the lively atmosphere, Calle Ocho promises a day full of unforgettable experiences!