Calvin Harris and Peso Pluma Headline Free South Beach Concerts for Miami’s Championship Weekend

Miami is officially in championship mode. The city is hosting the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship, and the hype is even bigger after the Miami Hurricanes punched their ticket to play at home by taking down Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl. Their opponent will be decided after the Peach Bowl on January 9, but one thing is already locked in. The party.

The title game goes down Monday, January 19, at Hard Rock Stadium, but the real warm up happens on South Beach. AT and T Playoff Playlist Live is taking over Lummus Park with a free two night concert series on Saturday, January 17 and Sunday, January 18.

Saturday brings EDM heavy hitters Calvin Harris and John Summit, with University of Miami alum Xandra opening the night. Sunday switches things up with Latin superstar Peso Pluma, plus Latin Mafia and Greeicy. It also marks Peso Pluma’s first Miami show since canceling his appearance at Kaseya Center last summer.

Doors open at 6 pm both nights. There are no tickets and no excuses. Just show up early.

What: AT and T Playoff Playlist Live

When: Saturday, January 17 and Sunday, January 18 at 6 pm

Where: Lummus Park between 5th and 15th Streets on Ocean Drive

Admission: Free