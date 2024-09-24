Car Dangles Outside Coral Cables Parking Garage!

The Car Crashed Through a Third Floor Garage

Car dangling from Uptown parking garage

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Quick update on a jaw-dropping scene that’s pulling eyes from across the city – and especially catching the attention of us Cuban-American 30-somethings who have driven those crazy city parking garages!

Picture this: A car in South Miami has pulled the ultimate daredevil move and crashed right through the barrier wall on the third floor of a parking garage. But hold your cafecito – that’s not the craziest part. This wild ride has left the vehicle stuck mid-air, teetering between the garage and a tree!

You might be thinking, “Is this part of some new Miami stunt show?” Unfortunately, no. The driver is still inside, waiting for the calvary of emergency responders to swoop in like the heroes of Calle Ocho sagas.

As the fire department ties their capes and plans a daring rescue, we’re all gripping our phones, scrolling for the latest updates. Don’t worry, amigas and amigos, we’ll keep you in the loop with every heroic maneuver and heart-pounding minute.


Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

