Carnival Responds After Passenger Uses Fork to Scratch Bare Foot on Cruise From Miami

A viral cruise ship video has people gagging online, and now Carnival Cruise Line is responding.

The video, which has racked up more than 28 million views on Instagram, appears to show a passenger scratching her bare foot in a public dining area. If that wasn’t enough, she then grabs a fork from the table and uses it to keep scratching before putting it back down.

The footage, shared by user @lucky_charmedcourt, also appears to show white flakes falling from the passenger’s foot as nearby guests look on in disbelief. In the final clips, the people who recorded the incident confront the ship’s captain with the video.

Carnival addressed the situation on Instagram with a statement that quickly caught people’s attention.

“Forks are intended for food, not for foot care.”

The cruise line said that as soon as crew members became aware of the incident, they spoke with the guest and immediately removed the utensil from service.

Carnival also stressed that while the viral clips may seem funny to some, hygiene is something the company takes seriously.

“Cleanliness and hygiene are no joke to us,” the company said. “Our crew works hard every day to maintain high standards across our fleet and to ensure all guests enjoy a safe, clean and comfortable vacation.”

The internet, however, had plenty to say.

One commenter joked, “POV: You can afford a Carnival cruise but not antifungal cream.”

Another wrote, “This is why I eat with plastic utensils.”

A third summed up many viewers’ reactions by saying, “Dead skin cells just flying in the atmosphere.”

According to CruiseHive, the incident reportedly happened aboard the Carnival Sunrise, which recently departed from Miami on a five-day Caribbean cruise with stops in the Bahamas.

Needless to say, this may be one of the more unforgettable cruise moments the internet has seen this year.