Caught on Camera: Deer Dash Through Florida Restaurant

The Appleby's restaurant manager hopes the restaurant will be open later in the day after a deer crashed through a window.

A quiet morning at Tortillas Florida Kitchen and Bar turned into absolute chaos when two unexpected guests crashed the scene and no, they weren’t there for tacos.

Surveillance footage shows a pair of deer sprinting straight through the restaurant, weaving between tables, knocking over chairs, and leaving diners completely stunned. The early morning crowd barely had time to react as the animals darted in and out just as quickly as they appeared.

No injuries were reported, but the mess and the memory definitely stuck around. For the diners who witnessed it, breakfast came with a side of adrenaline and a story that’s going to be hard to top.

Only in Florida, right?