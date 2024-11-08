Celebrate the Holidays at the Berry Farm’s Winter Festival!

Miami, get ready! The Berry Farm’s 5th Annual Winter Festival is here, running from November 22 to January 5, and it’s packed with holiday fun. Daytime Fun: Snap pics with holiday decor, meet Santa, and enjoy bounce floors, hayrides, and a massive 42-foot Christmas tree. Don’t miss the Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 22 at 8 PM with carolers, snow, and Santa! You can also enjoy Berry Bright Winter Nights: Where you can wander through twinkling lights, sip free hot chocolate, and watch holiday movies under the stars. With extended hours on select nights, this is the perfect spot for festive family fun!