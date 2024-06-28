Celebrate with the Champs! Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Parade This Sunday!

2024 Stanley Cup Final - Game Seven SUNRISE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: The Florida Panthers celebrate their 2-1 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hey hockey fans! Your Florida Panthers have done it – they’ve won their first-ever Stanley Cup title, and it’s time to celebrate! This Sunday, Fort Lauderdale is going to be hyped for the Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Parade to honor our champs. Here’s everything you need to know to join the party:

Parade Details:

🕚 Start Time: The festivities kick off at 11 a.m. sharp.

📍 Parade Route: Starting at A1A and Riomar Street, so make sure to snag your spot early for the best views!

Important Tips:

🚗 Road Closures: Heads up – roads will be closed around 8:30 a.m. to make way for the parade, so we recommend using rideshare services and arriving early to avoid any hassles.

The Route:

The parade will cruise down A1A, bringing the celebration through the heart of Fort Lauderdale. It all wraps up at SE 5th Street, just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

The Rally:

🎤 Where: Directly across from Hotel Maren, a rally will take place on stage at the end of the parade route.

Join us for the rally to hear from the players, coaches, and special guests as we celebrate this historic victory. Don’t miss out – it’s going to be an epic day for all Panthers fans!

Martica Lopez will see you there, say Hi, and let’s show our champs some love!

Map

Credit and More info: https://wsvn.com/sports/florida-panthers/florida-panthers-to-host-championship-parade-in-fort-lauderdale/?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaY6bD3vCT53ucZCam0KR-OC5RVAM4e2n8n3guxvznwI9Gxuc_IPMTKq970_aem_Y5o4ruSYI-41EyRksMK6yA