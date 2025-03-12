Celebrate Women’s History Month at Vizcaya Village Night Market!

The Vizcaya Village Night Market on March 13th is the perfect way to celebrate Women’s History Month in Miami! This free event offers live music and performances throughout the evening, setting the stage for a fun and empowering night. You’ll also find a fantastic vendor showcase featuring local women entrepreneurs, offering everything from handcrafted goods to gourmet treats.

One of the highlights of the night is the “Qué Pasa Vizcaya Village Spanglish Tour,” offered at 6:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. This unique, bilingual tour offers a fun, Miami-style twist on Vizcaya’s history, focusing on the women who shaped the estate. With a nod to the classic Qué Pasa, USA? sitcom, the tour blends humor and historical insights, offering a fresh look at the iconic Vizcaya Village.

With complimentary parking available, this is the perfect evening to connect with the community and enjoy the best of Miami—culture, music, and women’s empowerment!