Certain South Florida Cities Will Give Out Sandbags

California storms Bianca Kulback, 57, walks over sandbags stacked around her home during a rain storm in Silverado Canyon, Calif., Monday, March 28, 2022. A vigorous late-season storm moved slowly through California on Monday, bringing flood worries as rain fell across wildfire burn scars. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/AP)

By Jade Alexander

After yesterday’s flooding, some cities will be distributing sandbags to residents for a limited time while supplies last.

City of Miami: Commissioner Manolo Reyes will distribute sandbags to residents at Douglas Park, located at 2755 Southwest 37th Avenue. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until supplies run out. Each resident can receive up to five sandbags with valid proof of residency.

Opa-locka: The Public Works Department, located at 12950 Northwest 42nd Avenue, will provide free sandbags to residents starting Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can receive up to six sandbags per household with proof of residency in the city.

North Miami: Residents can collect sandbags from the North Miami Motor Pool at 1855 Northeast 142nd Street. Distribution starts at 11 a.m. Each property will receive up to six sandbags while supplies last. Identification is required.


If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

