Certain South Florida Cities Will Give Out Sandbags

After yesterday’s flooding, some cities will be distributing sandbags to residents for a limited time while supplies last.
City of Miami: Commissioner Manolo Reyes will distribute sandbags to residents at Douglas Park, located at 2755 Southwest 37th Avenue. Distribution begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until supplies run out. Each resident can receive up to five sandbags with valid proof of residency.
Opa-locka: The Public Works Department, located at 12950 Northwest 42nd Avenue, will provide free sandbags to residents starting Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents can receive up to six sandbags per household with proof of residency in the city.
North Miami: Residents can collect sandbags from the North Miami Motor Pool at 1855 Northeast 142nd Street. Distribution starts at 11 a.m. Each property will receive up to six sandbags while supplies last. Identification is required.
The City of North Miami Beach will distribute sandbags tomorrow.— CityofNMB (@CityNMB) June 13, 2024
MUST SHOW ID TO PROVE RESIDENCY
First come, first serve. pic.twitter.com/rYQkqEE3yD