Changes are being made to Florida Driver’s licenses!

Florida could be the first state to allow digital driver’s licenses (Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

By Martica Lopez

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), a new law will require the numbers on the licenses to include at least four randomly generated numbers.

Beginning July 31st, Florida drivers will soon see the changes when they first obtain, replace or renew their driver’s license or identification card.

Once the number is issued, it can only change if the customer’s last name changes.

Changes were implemented to help protect Floridians’ identities and improve security.

