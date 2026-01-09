Chargers Sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls Recalled Over Explosion Risk

If you recently picked up a magnetic wireless phone charger from T.J. Maxx or Marshalls, you may want to double check what is sitting next to your phone right now.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, thousands of magnetic wireless chargers sold under the Isla Rae brand are being recalled because they could explode while in use. Officials say the chargers pose a fire and burn hazard.

The chargers were sold nationwide between June 2024 and November 2025 for about fifteen dollars each. They are slim magnetic chargers designed to sit on top of an iPhone and were sold in purple, white, and pink. The recalled model number is RM5PBM. About 13,200 units were sold.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the charger and register for a refund. The commission says the chargers should not be thrown in household trash. Instead, they should be placed in lithium ion battery recycling boxes often found outside home improvement stores.

The recall was announced January 8.