ChatGPT Roast's The Hits Squad's Personal Instagram Pages

Let me spill the tea on the latest Insta craze—the “ask ChatGPT to roast your feed” challenge. You’ve got over 310,000 brave souls (including our HITS SQUAD) who dared to ask AI to throw some serious shade at their posts. The results? Pure gold. We’re talking burns like “I peaked in 1998” vibes and to “Keep doing you because nobody else is doing whatever this is.”

Feeling bold? Download ChatGPT, get roasted, and share those sassy comments with your friends. It’s a hilarious way to see your Insta through AI’s brutally honest lens. So, go ahead, embrace the roast!