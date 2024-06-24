Cheapest Ticket for Florida Panthers Game 7 Tonight

Tonight the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise for a chance to win their first championship as a franchise! Just Ben and I have already been blamed for the Game 5 and Game 6 losses. Right now, as of 11am Monday morning the cheapest tickets on the GameTime website is $874!
Are you paying that? You could get 87 PubSubs for that price. You know how many trips on the Turnpike that is?!?! Either way, we’re crossing our fingers for a Panthers win! You can check out current ticket prices on GAMETIME!
GO CATS GO!