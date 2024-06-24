Cheapest Ticket for Florida Panthers Game 7 Tonight

New York Rangers v Florida Panthers - Game Six SUNRISE, FL - JUNE 1: A general view of the Amerant Bank Arena prior to Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers on June 1, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Tonight the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise for a chance to win their first championship as a franchise! Just Ben and I have already been blamed for the Game 5 and Game 6 losses. Right now, as of 11am Monday morning the cheapest tickets on the GameTime website is $874!

Are you paying that? You could get 87 PubSubs for that price. You know how many trips on the Turnpike that is?!?! Either way, we’re crossing our fingers for a Panthers win! You can check out current ticket prices on GAMETIME!

GO CATS GO!