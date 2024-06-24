Cheapest Ticket for Florida Panthers Game 7 Tonight

Are you paying this?

New York Rangers v Florida Panthers - Game Six SUNRISE, FL - JUNE 1: A general view of the Amerant Bank Arena prior to Game Six of the Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers on June 1, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

By Ian James

Tonight the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise for a chance to win their first championship as a franchise! Just Ben and I have already been blamed for the Game 5 and Game 6 losses. Right now, as of 11am Monday morning the cheapest tickets on the GameTime website is $874!

Are you paying that? You could get 87 PubSubs for that price. You know how many trips on the Turnpike that is?!?! Either way, we’re crossing our fingers for a Panthers win! You can check out current ticket prices on GAMETIME!

GO CATS GO!

Gametime.com

Ian James

Ian James

Ian James is the midday host and Program Director of HITS 97.3.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!