Chewy Is Bringing Therapy Dogs Around Miami To Help Fans Survive World Cup Stress

FILE PHOTO: A puppy still recovering after being severely burned in September has found work as a therapy dog for child burn victims.

The FIFA World Cup has taken over Miami, and while fans are loving every minute of the action, the stress of watching your favorite team can be very real. Thankfully, one company has found the perfect solution: puppies.

As an official FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host City Supporter, Chewy has launched the Cuddle Shuttle, a mobile experience filled with therapy dogs ready to help fans relax before and after the matches.

From June 25 through June 28, the Cuddle Shuttle will make stops across Miami, giving soccer fans the chance to spend a few minutes cuddling with four legged therapists before heading to watch the games.

Here’s where you can find the Cuddle Shuttle:

• June 26: Hammock Playground on The Underline

• June 27: Cha Cha Cha Miami and Amerant Bank Arena

• June 28: Loews Miami Beach

Chewy is also bringing its Comfort Crew therapy animals to select World Cup watch parties, including the Inter Stage on The Underline during the Bronze Medal Match on July 18 and the World Cup Final on July 19.

If you’re heading to the FIFA Fan Festival at Bayfront Park with your dog, be sure to check out the new Chewy Bark Park Bayfront. The space features soccer themed activities, photo opportunities, a Comfort Corner, and meet and greets with therapy dogs from the Cuddle Shuttle.

Whether your team just scored the winning goal or broke your heart in penalty kicks, a few minutes with a friendly pup might be exactly what you need.