Chick-Fil-A Launching Family Friendly App With Games, Videos, and Podcasts

Chick-fil-A is about to take a bold leap beyond chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. On November 18, the popular fast-food chain will launch the Play app, a new digital platform designed specifically for families with children aged 12 and under. This innovative app will feature a variety of original animated shows, scripted podcasts, games, recipes, and e-books, all aimed at enriching the family dining experience.

Dustin Britt, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of brand strategy, entertainment, and media, has highlighted an intriguing insight: families often consume content during mealtimes. Through research and discussions with customers, Chick-fil-A discovered a significant link between enjoying meals and engaging with media. “As we add value to their experience, we’re giving them a reason to want to enjoy more Chick-fil-A with us,” Britt explains. This insight has fueled the company’s push into the media landscape, a move that, while unconventional for a restaurant chain, is rooted in a desire to create memorable moments for families.

Chick-fil-A is not just another fast-food option; it stands as the third-largest restaurant chain in the U.S. by sales, trailing only Starbucks and McDonald’s, despite having far fewer locations. In 2022, the chain reported a remarkable revenue of $7.89 billion. This success is not only attributed to its delicious menu but also to its strategic initiatives to diversify its offerings and deepen customer engagement.

Chick-fil-A has been expanding its brand footprint for years, embracing a variety of family-friendly ventures. From quirky merchandise, like a sleeping bag designed to look like its iconic chicken sandwich packaging, to the creation of Pennycake—a spinoff brand offering family games and puzzles—the chain has been actively engaging its customer base beyond the dining table. For the last five years, Chick-fil-A has also released animated shorts on YouTube during the holiday season as part of its “Stories of Evergreen Hills” series, further solidifying its commitment to family entertainment.

With the Play app, families can look forward to an engaging digital experience that complements their dining moments. The app will feature: