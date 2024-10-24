Chick-Fil-A Launching Family Friendly App With Games, Videos, and Podcasts

Chick-fil-A Play app The Chick-fil-A Play app will launch on Nov. 18 and will feature original animated shows, scripted podcasts, e-books, video games, video-based recipes and kid-friendly crafts. (PHOTO: Chick-fil-A)

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Chick-fil-A is about to take a bold leap beyond chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. On November 18, the popular fast-food chain will launch the Play app, a new digital platform designed specifically for families with children aged 12 and under. This innovative app will feature a variety of original animated shows, scripted podcasts, games, recipes, and e-books, all aimed at enriching the family dining experience.

Dustin Britt, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of brand strategy, entertainment, and media, has highlighted an intriguing insight: families often consume content during mealtimes. Through research and discussions with customers, Chick-fil-A discovered a significant link between enjoying meals and engaging with media. “As we add value to their experience, we’re giving them a reason to want to enjoy more Chick-fil-A with us,” Britt explains. This insight has fueled the company’s push into the media landscape, a move that, while unconventional for a restaurant chain, is rooted in a desire to create memorable moments for families.

Chick-fil-A is not just another fast-food option; it stands as the third-largest restaurant chain in the U.S. by sales, trailing only Starbucks and McDonald’s, despite having far fewer locations. In 2022, the chain reported a remarkable revenue of $7.89 billion. This success is not only attributed to its delicious menu but also to its strategic initiatives to diversify its offerings and deepen customer engagement.

Chick-fil-A has been expanding its brand footprint for years, embracing a variety of family-friendly ventures. From quirky merchandise, like a sleeping bag designed to look like its iconic chicken sandwich packaging, to the creation of Pennycake—a spinoff brand offering family games and puzzles—the chain has been actively engaging its customer base beyond the dining table. For the last five years, Chick-fil-A has also released animated shorts on YouTube during the holiday season as part of its “Stories of Evergreen Hills” series, further solidifying its commitment to family entertainment.

With the Play app, families can look forward to an engaging digital experience that complements their dining moments. The app will feature:

  • Original Animated Shows: Family-friendly content designed to entertain and educate young viewers.
  • Scripted Podcasts: Engaging audio stories that families can enjoy together.
  • Games: Interactive activities that are perfect for mealtime fun.
  • Recipes and E-Books: Resources that encourage families to cook and explore together.
Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!