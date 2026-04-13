Chick Fil A Worker Finds Nearly 10000 Dollars and Gives It All Back

A Chick-fil-A employee in North Carolina returned nearly $10,000 he found in the men's room of the fast-food restaurant.

A fast food worker is being called a hero after doing something most people would at least think twice about.

On April 3, Jaydon Cintron, an employee at Chick-fil-A in Kinston, North Carolina, found two envelopes stuffed with cash in the men’s restroom… totaling $9,833.

Instead of keeping it, he immediately knew something was wrong.

The envelopes, labeled from different banks, contained thousands of dollars. Cintron picked them up and turned them in to management without hesitation.

The money was eventually returned to its owner, who offered him a $500 reward. At first, Cintron refused multiple times, saying he did not want anything in return. He later accepted, but made it clear that was never the point.

He said his faith guided him to do the right thing, knowing how devastating it would be for someone to lose that kind of money.

In a world where stories like this feel rare, this one hits different.