Chick Fil A Worker Finds Nearly 10000 Dollars and Gives It All Back

A Chick-fil-A employee in North Carolina returned nearly $10,000 he found in twp envelopes on the floor of the men's room of the fast-food restaurant.
Honest employee: A Chick-fil-A employee in North Carolina returned nearly $10,000 he found in the men's room of the fast-food restaurant. (Alex Wong/Getty Images )
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A fast food worker is being called a hero after doing something most people would at least think twice about.

On April 3, Jaydon Cintron, an employee at Chick-fil-A in Kinston, North Carolina, found two envelopes stuffed with cash in the men’s restroom… totaling $9,833.

Instead of keeping it, he immediately knew something was wrong.

The envelopes, labeled from different banks, contained thousands of dollars. Cintron picked them up and turned them in to management without hesitation.

The money was eventually returned to its owner, who offered him a $500 reward. At first, Cintron refused multiple times, saying he did not want anything in return. He later accepted, but made it clear that was never the point.

He said his faith guided him to do the right thing, knowing how devastating it would be for someone to lose that kind of money.

In a world where stories like this feel rare, this one hits different.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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