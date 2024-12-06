Chipotle is raising its prices -Here's why!

An employee adds sour cream to a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, Feb. 2, 2019. (Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE)
By Martica Lopez

Your burrito bowl just got pricier—Chipotle raised prices by 2% nationwide. Why? Rising costs for avocados, packaging, and those “consistent portions” we demanded after viral complaints about skimping out on the scoops.

While some chains like McDonald’s are dropping deals to win us back, Chipotle is betting we’ll pay for that guac-filled goodness. With food prices climbing everywhere, it’s a tough call: keep splurging or save with Taco Tuesday at home?

Where do you stand—team burrito bowl or team budget? Let me know!

