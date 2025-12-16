Chris Martin Surprises Couple With Live First Dance Performance

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin stunned wedding guests in Staffordshire after secretly showing up to perform the couple’s first dance song. The groom’s mother originally asked Martin for a simple video message for newlyweds Abbie and James Hotchkiss — but the singer decided to go a step further.

Only the couple and the groom’s parents knew what was coming when Martin walked into Blithfield Lakeside Barns wearing a white beanie and sat down at the piano to perform “All My Love.” Guests slowly realized it was really him as the couple danced.

“People didn’t want to interrupt our moment, so they waited until he left to ask questions,” Abbie said.

Venue co-owner Alexander Brown said Martin’s team arrived early to tune the piano, and the singer even flew in by helicopter. “It made their special day extra special,” he said.

